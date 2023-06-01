AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

GECINA: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

GECINA (Paris:GFC)

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

May 2023

76,623,192

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,623,192

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,823,958

Previous declaration

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

April 2023

76,623,192

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,623,192

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,825,208

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 574,673,940 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex 02, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005902/en/

GECINA

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Gecina

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Das US-Schuldenproblem wird „amerikanisch“ gelöst

     · Uhr · Robert Halver
  2. Börse am Morgen

    Trübe Konjunkturdaten belasten Dax

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. Dax Tagesrückblick

    Dax mit negativer Mai-Bilanz, trotz neuem Rekordhoch

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden