Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 29 May to 02 June 2023

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 29 May to 02 June 2023

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/1/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 82,1619 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/2/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 84,6518 XPAR TOTAL 14 000 83,4069

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

