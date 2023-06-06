AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 29 May to 02 June 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 29 May to 02 June 2023

Name of the
issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the
transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market
identifier
code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

6/1/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

82,1619

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

6/2/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

84,6518

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

14 000

83,4069

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005650/en/

Arkema

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Arkema
ARKEM­­A ADR­­/1 EO­­ 10

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. DAX Chartanalyse

    Korrektur einplanen

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. ISM Index für den Servicesektor veröffentlicht

    Goldpreis springt nach US-Makrodaten an

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. DAX Tagesrückblick

    Gewinnmitnahmen nach gutem Start - Zalando unter Druck

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden