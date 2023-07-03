Gecina: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|
June 2023
|
76,623,192
|
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,623,192
|
|
|
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,829,958
Previous declaration
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|
May 2023
|
76,623,192
|
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,623,192
|
|
|
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,823,958
