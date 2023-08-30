AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights
exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting

July 31, 2023

22 707 209

32 472 624

A total number of 32 472 624 voting rights were attached to the 22 707 209 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 141 069 voting rights attached to the 141 069 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830536360/en/

JACQUET METALS SA

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Jacqu­­et Me­­tal S­­ervic­­e

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Dax Tagesrückblick
    US-Daten mindern Zinsangst – Dax springt über 15.900 Punkte · Uhr · onvista
  2. Studie: Mehr Rabatt bei Verbrennern und Preisschock bei E-Autos · Uhr · dpa-AFX
  3. onvista Mahlzeit
    Under Armour | Evotec | BYD mit starken Zahlen · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden