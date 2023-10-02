AppBlogHilfeonvista bank

Gecina: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

September 2023

 

 

 

76,623,192

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,623,192

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,828,458

 

Previous declaration

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

August 2023

 

 

 

76,623,192

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,623,192

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,825,458

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231002546379/en/

Gecina

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Gecina

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Kolumn
    Korrektur im Aufwärtstrend oder Bärenmarkt? · Uhr · Stefan Riße
  2. Kolumne
    Und wenn die Zinsen einfach weiter steigen? · Uhr · Heiko Böhmer
  3. Kolumne
    Wird Bitcoin dieser Assetklasse im 60/40-Portfolio bald Konkurrenz machen? · Uhr · decentralist.de
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden