Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 6 October to 12 October 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 6 October to 12 October 2023
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market (MIC
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
06/10/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1890
|
20.3684
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
09/10/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
826
|
20.3176
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
10/10/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
957
|
20.8282
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
11/10/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
20.6945
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
12/10/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
20.8248
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
7,673
|
20.6243
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231013702250/en/
Tikehau Capital