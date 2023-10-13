AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 6 October to 12 October 2023

Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 6 October to 12 October 2023

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted average
price per
day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/10/2023

FR0013230612

1890

20.3684

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

09/10/2023

FR0013230612

826

20.3176

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

10/10/2023

FR0013230612

957

20.8282

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

11/10/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

20.6945

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

12/10/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

20.8248

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

7,673

20.6243

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231013702250/en/

Tikehau Capital

TIKEH­­AU CA­­P. S.­­C.A. ­­EO 12­­

