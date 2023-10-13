Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 6 October to 12 October 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 6 October to 12 October 2023 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted average

price per

day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 06/10/2023 FR0013230612 1890 20.3684 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 09/10/2023 FR0013230612 826 20.3176 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 10/10/2023 FR0013230612 957 20.8282 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 11/10/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 20.6945 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 12/10/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 20.8248 XPAR TOTAL 7,673 20.6243

