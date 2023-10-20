Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 13 October to 19 October 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated
|
Weighted
|
Market
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
13/10/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1822
|
20.3711
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
16/10/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2000
|
20.3122
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
17/10/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
5531
|
20.0805
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
18/10/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
20.1211
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
19/10/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,601
|
20.0017
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
12,954
|
20.1537
|
Tikehau Capital