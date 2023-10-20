Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 13 October to 19 October 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated

volume per day

(number of shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market

(MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 13/10/2023 FR0013230612 1822 20.3711 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 16/10/2023 FR0013230612 2000 20.3122 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 17/10/2023 FR0013230612 5531 20.0805 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/10/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 20.1211 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/10/2023 FR0013230612 1,601 20.0017 XPAR TOTAL 12,954 20.1537

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231020037548/en/

Tikehau Capital