Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 13 October to 19 October 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated
volume per day
(number of shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market
(MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/10/2023

FR0013230612

1822

20.3711

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/10/2023

FR0013230612

2000

20.3122

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

17/10/2023

FR0013230612

5531

20.0805

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/10/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

20.1211

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/10/2023

FR0013230612

1,601

20.0017

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

12,954

20.1537

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231020037548/en/

Tikehau Capital

