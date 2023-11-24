Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 17 November to 23 November 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number

of shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market

(MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 17/11/2023 FR0013230612 1,911 20.2357 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/11/2023 FR0013230612 27,000 20.1011 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 21/11/2023 FR0013230612 26,963 20.0005 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/11/2023 FR0013230612 12,000 19.9993 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 23/11/2023 FR0013230612 10,911 19.9964 XPAR TOTAL 78,785 20.0399

