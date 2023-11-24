AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 17 November to 23 November 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number
of shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market
(MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

17/11/2023

FR0013230612

1,911

20.2357

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/11/2023

FR0013230612

27,000

20.1011

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

21/11/2023

FR0013230612

26,963

20.0005

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/11/2023

FR0013230612

12,000

19.9993

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

23/11/2023

FR0013230612

10,911

19.9964

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

78,785

20.0399

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231124987089/en/

Tikehau Capital

