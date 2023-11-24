Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 17 November to 23 November 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
17/11/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,911
|
20.2357
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
20/11/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
27,000
|
20.1011
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
21/11/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
26,963
|
20.0005
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
22/11/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
12,000
|
19.9993
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
23/11/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
10,911
|
19.9964
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
78,785
|
20.0399
|
Tikehau Capital