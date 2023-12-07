Groupe SEB Successfully Issues a New ¬650 Million Schuldschein

Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) is pleased to announce the successful issue of a new Schuldschein of ¬650 million, split into four maturities of 3, 5, 7 and 10 years.

This success comes after no Schuldschein was issued by a French issuer since the start of the year, demonstrating the quality of and attractiveness of Groupe SEB's credit.

The placement was highly oversubscribed, with an orderbook consisting of 37 high quality French and international investors, demonstrating investors' confidence in Groupe SEB's strategy and outlook.

Total financing was therefore increased, from an initial target of ¬200 million to ¬650 million.

This new issue is part of the Group's policy to actively manage its financial flexibility. It will enable Groupe SEB:

to refinance debt maturing in December 2023 and 2024,

to extend the average maturity of its debt, with 80% of this issue with maturities exceeding 5 years,

to benefit from very attractive financing conditions.

Arrangers of this issue are BNP Paribas, CITI, Commerzbank, HSBC and Société Générale.

World reference in small domestic equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 35 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling nearly 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales near ¬8 billion in 2022 and has more than 30,000 employees worldwide.

