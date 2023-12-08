AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of
Voting Right
(including shares
held by the
Company)

Total number of
Voting Right
(excluding shares
held by the
Company)

 

November 30, 2023

 

75,043,514

 

93,035,003

 

92,806,102

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231208988782/en/

Arkema

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Arkema
ARKEM­­A ADR­­/1 EO­­ 10

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Umfrage - Erste EZB-Zinssenkung im zweiten Quartal 2024 erwartetgestern, 15:54 Uhr · Reuters
  2. onvista Mahlzeit
    Tui | Nio | Fresenius mit Schreckensmeldung06. Dez. · onvista
  3. onvista Börsenfuchs
    Private Equity erklärt: So investieren die Reichengestern, 14:03 Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden