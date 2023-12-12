Getlink SE: Shuttle traffic in November 2023

Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET):

Nov-23 Nov-22 Change Jan-Nov

2023 Jan-Nov

2022 Change Truck shuttles Trucks 108 765 122 554 -11% 1 115 974 1 339 675 -17% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 109 836 108 068 +2% 2 067 864 1 932 517 +7%

* Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In November 2023, LeShuttle Freight transported 108,765 trucks, a slight increase compared to October 2023, November having been marked by several severe storms. Since 1 January, more than 1.1 million trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

LeShuttle carried 109,836 passenger vehicles in November 2023, up 2% compared to November 2022. With more than 2 million passenger vehicles transported since 1 January, LeShuttle traffic is up +7% compared to the same period last year.

Traffic figures for the month of December will be published on Thursday 11 January 2024 before the market opens.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionnaire of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, almost 490 million people and 101 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries 25% of trade between the Continent and the UK, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance the energy needs between France and the UK. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment (through its activities, the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.4 million tonnes of CO 2 per year) , Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

