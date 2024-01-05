Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 29 December 2023 to 04 January 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 29 December 2023 to 04 January 2024 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 29/12/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 20.7274 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 02/01/2024 FR0013230612 2,000 20.6066 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 03/01/2024 FR0013230612 1,943 20.1556 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 04/01/2024 FR0013230612 2,000 20.2369 XPAR TOTAL 7,943 20.4336

