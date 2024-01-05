AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 29 December 2023 to 04 January 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 29 December 2023 to 04 January 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/12/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

20.7274

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

02/01/2024

FR0013230612

2,000

20.6066

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

03/01/2024

FR0013230612

1,943

20.1556

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

04/01/2024

FR0013230612

2,000

20.2369

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

7,943

20.4336

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240105526859/en/

Tikehau Capital

