Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 29 December 2023 to 04 January 2024
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 29 December 2023 to 04 January 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market (MIC
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
29/12/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
20.7274
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
02/01/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
20.6066
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
03/01/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,943
|
20.1556
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
04/01/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
20.2369
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
7,943
|
20.4336
|
