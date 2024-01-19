AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 12 January 2024 to 18 January 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 12 January 2024 to 18 January 2024
 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

12/01/2024

FR0013230612

2000

19.9360

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

15/01/2024

FR0013230612

2000

20.3552

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/01/2024

FR0013230612

12,481

20.2279

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

17/01/2024

FR0013230612

16,998

20.2961

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/01/2024

FR0013230612

2,000

20.4752

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

35,479

20.2652

 
 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240119821928/en/

Tikehau Capital

TIKEH­­AU CA­­P. S.­­C.A. ­­EO 12­­

