Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 12 January 2024 to 18 January 2024
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 12 January 2024 to 18 January 2024
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
12/01/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2000
|
19.9360
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
15/01/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2000
|
20.3552
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
16/01/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
12,481
|
20.2279
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
17/01/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
16,998
|
20.2961
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
18/01/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
20.4752
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
35,479
|
20.2652
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240119821928/en/
Tikehau Capital