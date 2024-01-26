Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 19 January 2024 to 25 January 2024
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 19 January 2024 to 25 January 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market (MIC
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
19/01/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
20.4518
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
22/01/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
20.7419
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
23/01/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
593
|
20.8800
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
24/01/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
21.2289
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
25/01/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
21.2418
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
8,593
|
20.9136
|
Tikehau Capital