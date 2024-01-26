Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 19 January 2024 to 25 January 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 19 January 2024 to 25 January 2024 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/01/2024 FR0013230612 2,000 20.4518 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/01/2024 FR0013230612 2,000 20.7419 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 23/01/2024 FR0013230612 593 20.8800 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 24/01/2024 FR0013230612 2,000 21.2289 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 25/01/2024 FR0013230612 2,000 21.2418 XPAR TOTAL 8,593 20.9136

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240126002278/en/

