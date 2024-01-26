AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 19 January 2024 to 25 January 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 19 January 2024 to 25 January 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/01/2024

FR0013230612

2,000

20.4518

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/01/2024

FR0013230612

2,000

20.7419

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

23/01/2024

FR0013230612

593

20.8800

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

24/01/2024

FR0013230612

2,000

21.2289

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

25/01/2024

FR0013230612

2,000

21.2418

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

8,593

20.9136

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240126002278/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
TIKEH­­AU CA­­P. S.­­C.A. ­­EO 12­­

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Analyse von Verivox
    Zinsrückgang bei Festgeld beschleunigt sichgestern, 06:23 Uhr · dpa-AFX
  2. Zinsentscheid
    EZB belässt Leitzins im Euroraum bei 4,5 Prozentgestern, 14:39 Uhr · onvista
  3. onvista Mahlzeit 25.01.2024
    Tesla | IBM | Und ist AMD der größte KI-Profiteur?gestern, 12:56 Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden