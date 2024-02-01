GECINA: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Regulatory News:
GECINA (Paris:GFC):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|
January 2024
|
76,670,861
|
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,670,861
|
|
|
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,865,127
Previous declaration
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|
December 2023
|
76,670,861
|
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,670,861
|
|
|
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,880,527
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 575,031,457.50 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex 02, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240201381052/en/
GECINA