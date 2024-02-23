AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 16 February 2024 to 22 February 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/02/2024

FR0013230612

1,512

21.1610

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/02/2024

FR0013230612

1,860

21.1002

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/02/2024

FR0013230612

2,900

21.0783

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

21/02/2024

FR0013230612

1,653

20.9578

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/02/2024

FR0013230612

2,588

21.1629

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

10,513

21.0959

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240223904772/en/

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

