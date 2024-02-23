Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 16 February 2024 to 22 February 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 16/02/2024 FR0013230612 1,512 21.1610 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/02/2024 FR0013230612 1,860 21.1002 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/02/2024 FR0013230612 2,900 21.0783 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 21/02/2024 FR0013230612 1,653 20.9578 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/02/2024 FR0013230612 2,588 21.1629 XPAR TOTAL 10,513 21.0959

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240223904772/en/

TIKEHAU CAPITAL