Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 16 February 2024 to 22 February 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
16/02/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,512
|
21.1610
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
19/02/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,860
|
21.1002
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
20/02/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,900
|
21.0783
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
21/02/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,653
|
20.9578
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
22/02/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,588
|
21.1629
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
10,513
|
21.0959
|
