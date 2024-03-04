GETLINK: HALF-YEARLY REVIEW OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by GETLINK (Paris:GET) to BNP Paribas, the following resources were included in the liquidity account as at 31 December 2023:

. 187,922 GETLINK shares . 16,927,716 ¬

During the 2nd half of 2023, a total of :

2,869,651 shares were purchased for ¬ 44,797,555 (11,304 transactions). 2,987,687 shares were sold, for a total of ¬ 46,742,222 (12,238 transactions).

Please note that :

1- At the time of the previous half-yearly balance sheet at 30 June 2023, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

. 305,958 GETLINK shares . 14,678,257 ¬

2- During the 1st half of 2023, a total of :

3,490,614 shares were purchased, for a total of ¬ 55,163,508 (13,370 transactions). 3,502,505 shares are on sale, for a total of ¬ 55,511,322 (15,099 transactions).

3- On 5 September 2022, at the start of the interventions, the following funds were held in the liquidity account:

. 219,003 GETLINK shares . 15,653,495 ¬

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest, and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, almost 500 million people and more than 102 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries 25% of trade between the Continent and the UK, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance the energy needs between France and the UK. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low carbon" services that control their impact on the environment (through its activities, the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.9 million tonnes of CO 2 per year) , Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

Press contacts:

Anne-Sophie de Faucigny: +33 (0)6.46.01.52.86

Isabelle Tourancheau: +33 (0)7.51.62.61.63

Analyst and investor contacts:

Virginie Rousseau: +33 (0)6.77.41.03.39