TotalEnergies SE: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable
at Shareholders' meeting

February 29, 2024

2,386,846,474

2,329,895,777

A total number of 2,386,846,474 voting rights are attached to the 2,386,846,474 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 56,950,697 voting rights attached to the 56,950,697 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312929475/en/

TotalEnergies

