ORPEA S.A.: Restart of the Execution of the Liquidity Contract Entered With Natixis ODDO BHF

After the financial restructuring of the group, ORPEA S.A. (ISIN FR001400NLM4) (Paris:ORP) announces the restart of operations under the liquidity and market surveillance contract entered into on 30 November 2022 with Natixis ODDO BHF.

This restart will be effective as of 28 March 2024.

As a reminder, the following resources have been allocated to the liquidity contract:

- 46 shares,

- 1,415,570.95 ¬.

About emeis With 76,000 experts and professionals in healthcare, care, and supporting the most vulnerable among us, emeis operates in 20 countries with five core activities: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, home care services, and assisted-living facilities.

Every year, emeis welcomes 267,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed and taking action to rise to a major challenge facing our civilisation, i.e. the increase in the number of people put in a vulnerable position as a result of accidents, old age, or the rising number of cases of mental illness.

ORPEA S.A., the Group's parent company is 50.2 % owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Epargne Retraite. It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com

Press Contacts

Isabelle Herrier Naufle

Medias & e-reputation Director

07 70 29 53 74

isabelle.herriernaufle@orpea.com

Charlotte LE BARBIER // Laurence HEILBRONN

06 78 37 27 60 // 06 89 87 61 37

clebarbier@image7.fr // lheilbronn@image7.fr

Investor Relations

Benoit LESIEUR

Investor Relations Director

b.lesieur@orpea.net

Toll-free number for shareholders:

0 805 480 480

NEWCAP

Dusan ORESANSKY

01 44 71 94 94

ORPEA@newcap.eu