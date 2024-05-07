Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Corporate name of the issuer: Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) 21 rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS FRANCE (ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing date Total number of shares forming the share capital * Total number of voting rights * May 6, 2024 (1) 726,148,514 Total number of theoretical voting rights (2): 726,148,514 Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (3): 715,877,788

* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) On May 6, 2024, Veolia Environnement's share capital was increased as a result of the vesting of the performance shares granted under the 2021 performance share plan, thereby increasing its share capital from ¬3,627,058,335 to ¬3,630,742,570.

(2) Number of theoretical voting rights = abolition of double voting rights as of April 25, 2024.

(3) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of May 6, 2024, i.e. 10,270,726).

