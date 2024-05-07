AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Business Wire · Uhr

Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Regulatory News:

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE)

 

21 rue La Boétie

 

75008 PARIS

 

FRANCE

 

(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing date

Total number of shares forming the share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

 

May 6, 2024 (1)

 

 726,148,514

Total number of theoretical voting rights (2): 726,148,514

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (3): 715,877,788

* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) On May 6, 2024, Veolia Environnement's share capital was increased as a result of the vesting of the performance shares granted under the 2021 performance share plan, thereby increasing its share capital from ¬3,627,058,335 to ¬3,630,742,570.

(2) Number of theoretical voting rights = abolition of double voting rights as of April 25, 2024.

(3) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of May 6, 2024, i.e. 10,270,726).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507691367/en/

Veolia Environnement

