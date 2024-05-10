Original-Research: R. STAHL AG (von NuWays AG): Kaufen

^ Original-Research: R. STAHL AG - from NuWays AG Classification of NuWays AG to R. STAHL AG Company Name: R. STAHL AG ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Kaufen from: 10.05.2024 Target price: EUR 29.00 Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Final Q1 out // Good start into 2024; chg. est. Topic: R. Stahl reported a solid final Q1 underpinning the strong demand for electrical explosion protection solutions, which should continue due to favorable structural trends. Management confirmed FY24e guidance, which looks well in reach (eNuW). To recap, Q1 sales grew 8.5% yoy to EUR 84.7m, driven by a strong order backlog of EUR 115m at the end of FY23. Further, while global supply chains remained partially disrupted in the previous year, there were no significant restrictions in Q1 FY24. Q1 adj. EBITDA decreased 19% to EUR 8.4m with a lower but still solid margin of 9.9% (-3.4 pp) due to inflationary effects from personnel costs, a higher material expense ratio and a EUR 2m one-off from the implementation of the EXcelerate strategy program; 12.3% adj. EBITDA margin excluding one-offs. After a subdued order intake of EUR 74.5m in the fourth quarter, order intake came in surprisingly positive at EUR 92.3m, only slightly below the exceptionally strong order intake of last year's Q1 (EUR 96.7m). Driven by an increasing stabilization of global supply chains, the order intake in Q4 2023 was negatively affected by active destocking activities from customers in addition to a soft chemical industry in the DACH region. While demand in the chemical industry remained muted, the LNG, and petrochemical industry as well as the nuclear sector showed positive momentum during Q1. Due to the strong order intake, order backlog increased 6% to a solid level of EUR 122m (end of FY23: EUR 115m). Management confirmed its FY24e guidance with sales in the range of EUR 335 - 350m and adj. EBITDA between EUR 35 - 45m. Thanks to the good start into the year and a solid order backlog, the guidance seems to be well in reach (eNuW sales: EUR 347m; adj. EBITDA: EUR 39.7m). Even more importantly, R. Stahl's mid-term prospects remain bright as the company strongly benefits from (1) its superior market share along the LNG value chain (liquefaction and shipping: 75%, natural gas production: 50% and regasification 25%), (2) a rising need for production automation across offshore oil and gas rigs, and production plants of several industries and (3) the ongoing nuclear renaissance across Europe. With that, R. Stahl is well positioned to gradually improve margins, returns and cash flow generation. As shares are trading on only 5.9x EV/EBITDA 2024e we confirm our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 29 PT, based on DCF. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/29655.pdf For additional information visit our website www.nuways-ag.com/research. Contact for questions NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++

