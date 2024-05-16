Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 10 May 2024 to 16 May 2024
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market (MIC
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
10/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
913
|
21.2469
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
13/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
710
|
21.2429
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
14/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,158
|
21.1721
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
15/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,762
|
21.2073
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
16/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,209
|
21.3479
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
5,752
|
21.2404
|
|
