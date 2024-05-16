AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 10 May 2024 to 16 May 2024

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

10/05/2024

FR0013230612

913

21.2469

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/05/2024

FR0013230612

710

21.2429

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/05/2024

FR0013230612

1,158

21.1721

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

15/05/2024

FR0013230612

1,762

21.2073

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/05/2024

FR0013230612

1,209

21.3479

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

5,752

21.2404

 

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240516202520/en/

Tikehau Capital

