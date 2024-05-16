Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 10 May 2024 to 16 May 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 10/05/2024 FR0013230612 913 21.2469 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 13/05/2024 FR0013230612 710 21.2429 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 14/05/2024 FR0013230612 1,158 21.1721 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 15/05/2024 FR0013230612 1,762 21.2073 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 16/05/2024 FR0013230612 1,209 21.3479 XPAR TOTAL 5,752 21.2404

Tikehau Capital