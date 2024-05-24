AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 17 May 2024 to 23 May 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 17 May 2024 to 23 May 2024
 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

17/05/2024

FR0013230612

1,400

21.1746

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/05/2024

FR0013230612

741

20.9985

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

21/05/2024

FR0013230612

1,165

20.8379

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/05/2024

FR0013230612

1,124

20.8450

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

23/05/2024

FR0013230612

848

20.8115

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

5,278

20.9470

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240524749014/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tikehau Capital

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. onvista Mahlzeit 23.05.2024
    Target gibt Jahresgewinn ab, Nvidia und e.l.f. Beauty im Fokusgestern, 12:57 Uhr · onvista
  2. Aktie überspringt 1000-Dollar-Marke
    Nvidias Rekordlauf geht dank KI-Boom weitergestern, 06:12 Uhr · dpa-AFX
  3. Dax Chartanalyse 23.05.2024
    Nvidia-Eröffnungsgap wird zunächst abverkauft - Käufer bleiben jedoch im Spielgestern, 11:06 Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden