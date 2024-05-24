Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 17 May 2024 to 23 May 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 17 May 2024 to 23 May 2024 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 17/05/2024 FR0013230612 1,400 21.1746 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/05/2024 FR0013230612 741 20.9985 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 21/05/2024 FR0013230612 1,165 20.8379 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/05/2024 FR0013230612 1,124 20.8450 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 23/05/2024 FR0013230612 848 20.8115 XPAR TOTAL 5,278 20.9470

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240524749014/en/

Tikehau Capital