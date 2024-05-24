Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 17 May 2024 to 23 May 2024
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 17 May 2024 to 23 May 2024
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market (MIC
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
17/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,400
|
21.1746
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
20/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
741
|
20.9985
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
21/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,165
|
20.8379
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
22/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,124
|
20.8450
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
23/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
848
|
20.8115
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
5,278
|
20.9470
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240524749014/en/
Tikehau Capital