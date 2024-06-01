AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 24 May 2024 to 30 May 2024

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 24 May 2024 to 30 May 2024
 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

24/05/2024

FR0013230612

816

20.9026

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

27/05/2024

FR0013230612

1,056

21.1094

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

28/05/2024

FR0013230612

1,970

21.5284

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/05/2024

FR0013230612

1,042

21.1910

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

30/05/2024

FR0013230612

1,680

21.2054

XPAR

TOTAL

6,564

21.2470

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240531471936/en/

Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital

