Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 24 May 2024 to 30 May 2024

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 24 May 2024 to 30 May 2024 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 24/05/2024 FR0013230612 816 20.9026 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 27/05/2024 FR0013230612 1,056 21.1094 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 28/05/2024 FR0013230612 1,970 21.5284 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 29/05/2024 FR0013230612 1,042 21.1910 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 30/05/2024 FR0013230612 1,680 21.2054 XPAR TOTAL 6,564 21.2470

