Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 24 May 2024 to 30 May 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 24 May 2024 to 30 May 2024
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
24/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
816
|
20.9026
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
27/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,056
|
21.1094
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
28/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,970
|
21.5284
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
29/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,042
|
21.1910
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
30/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,680
|
21.2054
|
XPAR
|
TOTAL
|
6,564
|
21.2470
