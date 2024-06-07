Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 31 May 2024 to 6 June 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 31/05/2024 FR0013230612 763 21.1719 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 03/06/2024 FR0013230612 1,074 21.3776 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 04/06/2024 FR0013230612 657 21.2594 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 05/06/2024 FR0013230612 826 21.4088 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 06/06/2024 FR0013230612 2,108 21.7648 XPAR TOTAL 5,428 21.4895

