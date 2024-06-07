AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 31 May 2024 to 6 June 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

31/05/2024

FR0013230612

763

21.1719

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

03/06/2024

FR0013230612

1,074

21.3776

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

04/06/2024

FR0013230612

657

21.2594

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/06/2024

FR0013230612

826

21.4088

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/06/2024

FR0013230612

2,108

21.7648

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

5,428

21.4895

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240607387622/en/

Tikehau Capital

