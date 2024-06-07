Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 31 May 2024 to 6 June 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
31/05/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
763
|
21.1719
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
03/06/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,074
|
21.3776
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
04/06/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
657
|
21.2594
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
05/06/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
826
|
21.4088
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
06/06/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,108
|
21.7648
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
5,428
|
21.4895
