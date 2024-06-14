AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 7 June 2024 to 13 June 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

07/06/2024

FR0013230612

2,514

21.6524

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

10/06/2024

FR0013230612

1,914

21.4208

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

11/06/2024

FR0013230612

1,451

21.3448

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

12/06/2024

FR0013230612

1,065

21.6292

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/06/2024

FR0013230612

988

21.5932

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

7,932

21.5298

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240614775061/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tikehau Capital

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Neueste exklusive Artikel

Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Linde - dieser Ausbruch könnte die Aktie beflügelnheute, 09:31 Uhr · onvista
Linde - dieser Ausbruch könnte die Aktie beflügeln
First Solar, Enphase, PNE Wind
Wieso du mit Erneuerbare-Energien-Aktien vom KI-Boom profitierstheute, 08:00 Uhr · onvista-Partners
Wieso du mit Erneuerbare-Energien-Aktien vom KI-Boom profitierst
onvista Trading-Impuls
Ethereum: Kryptowährung bietet jetzt eine Einstiegschance12. Juni · onvista
Ethereum: Kryptowährung bietet jetzt eine Einstiegschance
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden