Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 7 June 2024 to 13 June 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 07/06/2024 FR0013230612 2,514 21.6524 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 10/06/2024 FR0013230612 1,914 21.4208 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 11/06/2024 FR0013230612 1,451 21.3448 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 12/06/2024 FR0013230612 1,065 21.6292 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 13/06/2024 FR0013230612 988 21.5932 XPAR TOTAL 7,932 21.5298

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240614775061/en/

Tikehau Capital