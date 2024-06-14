Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 7 June 2024 to 13 June 2024
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
07/06/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,514
|
21.6524
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
10/06/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,914
|
21.4208
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
11/06/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,451
|
21.3448
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
12/06/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,065
|
21.6292
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
13/06/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
988
|
21.5932
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
7,932
|
21.5298
|
Tikehau Capital