AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 28 June 2024 to 4 July 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

28/06/2024

FR0013230612

707

21.0784

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

01/07/2024

FR0013230612

522

21.3305

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

02/07/2024

FR0013230612

272

21.1500

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

03/07/2024

FR0013230612

608

21.5437

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

04/07/2024

FR0013230612

604

21.8868

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

2,713

21.4183

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240705302492/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tikehau Capital

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden