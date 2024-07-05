Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 28 June 2024 to 4 July 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
28/06/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
707
|
21.0784
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
01/07/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
522
|
21.3305
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
02/07/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
272
|
21.1500
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
03/07/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
608
|
21.5437
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
04/07/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
604
|
21.8868
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
2,713
|
21.4183
|
Tikehau Capital