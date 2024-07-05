Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 28 June 2024 to 4 July 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 28/06/2024 FR0013230612 707 21.0784 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 01/07/2024 FR0013230612 522 21.3305 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 02/07/2024 FR0013230612 272 21.1500 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 03/07/2024 FR0013230612 608 21.5437 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 04/07/2024 FR0013230612 604 21.8868 XPAR TOTAL 2,713 21.4183

