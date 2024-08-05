Original-Research: LION E-Mobility AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: LION E-Mobility AG - from NuWays AG 05.08.2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to LION E-Mobility AG Company Name: LION E-Mobility AG ISIN: CH0560888270 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 05.08.2024 Target price: EUR 3.60 Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Weak H1 figures but progress on strategic topics; chg. Following a particularly weak Q1 with a mere EUR 1.2m sales, Q2 showed strong sequential improvements with EUR 4.8m; EUR 6.1m sales in H1. However, this figure is still somewhat disappointing. While demand from mobility customers remains decent, storage demand has been particularly weak. This has been the result of battery pack manufacturers and resellers of used packs aggressively clearing their inventories (due to a weaker automotive demand) by selling their products to the storage industry. As a result of the weak top-line, EBITDA came in at a negative EUR 2.1m. H1 EBITDA stands at EUR -4.7m. FY24 guidance restated. As a result of the weak start into the year, management has revised its FY24 guidance, now expecting sales of up to EUR 42m sales and a slightly negative EBITDA (old: EUR 60-65 and EUR 0.5-1m EBITDA; eNuW old: EUR 61m sales and EBITDA break-even). Potential divestment of its 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing to shore up additional liquidity. Mind you, in FY23 TÜV SÜD Battery Testing reported sales up 41% yoy (EUR 16.1m) and an 18.9% EBIT margin. Thanks to a structurally growing demand for battery testing capacities, TÜV SÜD Battery Testing looks set to continue growing at roughly 15% p.a. during the mid-term. In light of this, LION should be able to receive a mid-single-digit EURm amount for its stake, in our view. Light battery remains an attractive option. Its immersion cooled battery pack is currently being tracktested by a German premium OEM. So far, the preliminary results are quite promising: vehicles with battery voltages of 400 and 800 Volts showed performance that was 30% above the current market standard. Assuming the tests progress as planned, LION should expect a first request for quotations until the end of the year. A positive outcome would notably increase the likelihood of it becoming a notably sales driver during the mid-term (currently not part of our revenue model). Prominent customer win. LION announced to begin to supply battery modules as spare parts for delivery vans of Deutsche Post DHL going forward. While we expect no significant P&L impact in the shortterm, this underpins the company's products quality and ability to offer customized solutions for demanding customers. We reduce our PT to EUR 3.6 (based on SOTP) per share as we cut our sales estimates but reiterate out BUY rating. Roughly EUR 0.5 per share are stemming from the TÜV SÜD Battery Testing JV. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30359.pdf For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1960453 05.08.2024 CET/CEST °