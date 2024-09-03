AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Arkema: Disclosure of trading in own shares from 26 August to 28 August 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 26 August to 28 August 2024

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument
identifier code		 Total daily volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition		 Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 26/08/2024 FR0010313833

2272

81,4535

 XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 27/08/2024 FR0010313833

2272

82,0272

 XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 28/08/2024 FR0010313833

1534

81,7840

 XPAR
TOTAL

6 078

81,7514

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240903175462/en/

