Tikehau Capital : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 30 August 2024 to 5 September 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

30/08/2024

FR0013230612

281

22.3422

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

02/09/2024

FR0013230612

690

22.3761

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

03/09/2024

FR0013230612

1,000

22.3162

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

04/09/2024

FR0013230612

2,839

22.0723

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/09/2024

FR0013230612

1,000

22.1938

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

5,810

22.1843

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240906930782/en/

Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital

