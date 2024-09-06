Tikehau Capital : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 30 August 2024 to 5 September 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
30/08/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
281
|
22.3422
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
02/09/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
690
|
22.3761
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
03/09/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,000
|
22.3162
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
04/09/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,839
|
22.0723
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
05/09/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,000
|
22.1938
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
5,810
|
22.1843
|
