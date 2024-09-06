Tikehau Capital : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 30 August 2024 to 5 September 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 30/08/2024 FR0013230612 281 22.3422 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 02/09/2024 FR0013230612 690 22.3761 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 03/09/2024 FR0013230612 1,000 22.3162 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 04/09/2024 FR0013230612 2,839 22.0723 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 05/09/2024 FR0013230612 1,000 22.1938 XPAR TOTAL 5,810 22.1843

