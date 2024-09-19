AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 13 September 2024 to 19 September 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/09/2024

FR0013230612

2,193

23.7009

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/09/2024

FR0013230612

2,500

24.2162

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

17/09/2024

FR0013230612

2,338

24.4144

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/09/2024

FR0013230612

2,439

24.2065

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/09/2024

FR0013230612

3,536

24.4396

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

13,006

24.2239

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919747148/en/

Tikehau Capital

