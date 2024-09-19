Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 13 September 2024 to 19 September 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market (MIC
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
13/09/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,193
|
23.7009
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
16/09/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,500
|
24.2162
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
17/09/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,338
|
24.4144
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
18/09/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,439
|
24.2065
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
19/09/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
3,536
|
24.4396
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
13,006
|
24.2239
|
Tikehau Capital