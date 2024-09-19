Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 13 September 2024 to 19 September 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 13/09/2024 FR0013230612 2,193 23.7009 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 16/09/2024 FR0013230612 2,500 24.2162 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 17/09/2024 FR0013230612 2,338 24.4144 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/09/2024 FR0013230612 2,439 24.2065 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/09/2024 FR0013230612 3,536 24.4396 XPAR TOTAL 13,006 24.2239

