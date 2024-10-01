AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 23 September to 27 September 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 23 September to 27 September 2024

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

9/24/2024

FR0010313833

7000

82,2475

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

9/25/2024

FR0010313833

7000

82,0746

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

9/26/2024

FR0010313833

7000

83,2888

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

9/27/2024

FR0010313833

7000

87,1604

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

28,000

83,6928

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241001315464/en/

Group Arkema

