Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 23 September to 27 September 2024

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 23 September to 27 September 2024

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 9/24/2024 FR0010313833 7000 82,2475 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 9/25/2024 FR0010313833 7000 82,0746 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 9/26/2024 FR0010313833 7000 83,2888 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 9/27/2024 FR0010313833 7000 87,1604 XPAR TOTAL 28,000 83,6928

