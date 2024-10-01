AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Gecina: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

September 2024

76,670,861

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,670,861

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,914,485

Previous declaration

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

August 2024

76,670,861

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,670,861

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,914,585

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 575,031,457.50 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex 02, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241001924505/en/

Gecina

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Gecina

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista Trading-Impuls
Alphabet-Aktie startet Aufwärtstrend und löst Kaufsignal ausheute, 16:40 Uhr · onvista
Alphabet-Aktie startet Aufwärtstrend und löst Kaufsignal aus
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe 29.09.2024
Der S&P 500 könnte nach schwachem Start im September positiv abschließen29. Sept. · onvista
Der S&P 500 könnte nach schwachem Start im September positiv abschließen
Ein Überblick
Wirecard-Aktionäre: So steht es in den Verfahren29. Sept. · onvista-Partners
Wirecard-Aktionäre: So steht es in den Verfahren
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden