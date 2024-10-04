Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 27 September 2024 to 03 October 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
27/09/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
3,422
|
24.8917
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
30/09/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,240
|
24.3121
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
01/10/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,536
|
24.2462
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
02/10/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,166
|
24.3714
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
03/10/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,367
|
24.2941
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
9,731
|
24.5162
|
