Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 27 September 2024 to 03 October 2024

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 27/09/2024 FR0013230612 3,422 24.8917 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 30/09/2024 FR0013230612 1,240 24.3121 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 01/10/2024 FR0013230612 1,536 24.2462 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 02/10/2024 FR0013230612 2,166 24.3714 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 03/10/2024 FR0013230612 1,367 24.2941 XPAR TOTAL 9,731 24.5162

