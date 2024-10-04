AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 27 September 2024 to 03 October 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

27/09/2024

FR0013230612

3,422

24.8917

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

30/09/2024

FR0013230612

1,240

24.3121

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

01/10/2024

FR0013230612

1,536

24.2462

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

02/10/2024

FR0013230612

2,166

24.3714

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

03/10/2024

FR0013230612

1,367

24.2941

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

9,731

24.5162

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241004499185/en/

Tikehau Capital

