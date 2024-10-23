Amplitude Surgical - Fiscal Year 2023-24: 106.0 M¬ Sales and ¬27.1m EBITDA

Consolidated sales of ¬106.0 million, up 6.3% at constant exchange rates

EBITDA up to ¬27.1m (+3.7%), EBITDA rate at 25.6%.

Current operating income of ¬12.7 million

Cash position of ¬29.1m at June 30, 2024

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Mnemo: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French player on the surgical technologies market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its annual results for 2023-24.

Olivier Jallabert, Chief Executive Officer of Amplitude Surgical, comments: "Group sales for the 2023-24 financial year were up +6.3% at constant exchange rates on the previous year. Sales were up both in France (+5%) and internationally (+9.9% at constant exchange rates). The increase in sales combined with tight control of operating expenses, despite a context of cost inflation, led to a +3.7% rise in EBITDA to ¬27.1 million. Current operating income rose to ¬12.7 million. Over the course of the 2024-25 financial year, the Group intends to pursue its dynamic sales development and investment in technological projects. "

Financial summary - data at current exchange rates:

The audit procedures have been completed and the certification audit report is being issued.

In ¬m - IFRS 2023-24 2022-2023 Change Sales figures 106.0 100.2 5.8% Gross margin 74.7 70.9 5.3% As % of sales 70.4% 70.7% -31bp Sales & marketing expenses 31.1 29.7 4.9% Administrative expenses 14.9 13.3 12.3% R&D expenditure 1.5 1.8 -15.4% EBITDA 27.1 26.1 3.7% As % of sales 25.6% 26.1% -51 bp Current operating income 12.7 10.3 Non-recurring operating income and expenses -2.5 -2.3 Operating income 10.3 8.0 Net financial income -8.6 -14.0 Current and deferred taxes -0.1 -0.8 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 0.0 45.3 Net income - Group share 1.5 39.2 Net financial debt 90.0 69.3 Closing net cash position 29.1 37.2

EBITDA up +3.7% with an EBITDA margin of 25.6%

In the 2023-24 financial year, Amplitude Surgical posted sales of ¬106.0 million, up +5.8% and +6.3% at constant exchange rates. The Group's business continued to grow both in France (+5%) and internationally (+9.9% at constant exchange rates).

Amplitude Surgical reported a gross margin of 70.4%, down -31 bp, mainly due to higher product costs.

Group operating expenses came to ¬47.6m, up 6.3% on the previous year, reflecting sales growth and the impact of inflation on certain costs.

Sales & marketing expenses rose by 4.9%, in line with business growth.

Administrative expenses rose by 12.3% to ¬14.9m, with higher personnel expenses and costs for quality and regulatory activities.

R&D expenditure expensed amounted to 1.4% of sales, compared with 1.8% in the previous year. However, including capitalized R&D expenditure, the Group's overall investment in R&D increased to ¬5.6 million in the 2023-2024 financial year, compared with ¬4.9 million in the financial year ended June 30, 2023. We consider that around ¬2.8m relates to exceptional projects for the first MDR (Medical Devices Regulation) certification of products and the development of the robotics project.

At the end of June 2024, Amplitude Surgical's headcount was virtually stable at 428, compared with 426 at the end of June 2023. Personnel costs are 7.3% higher than in the 2022-2023 financial year, impacted by the full-year effect of recruitment carried out in the previous financial year and salary adjustments of around 3.5%.

EBITDA thus amounted to ¬27.1 million, up 3.7%, giving an EBITDA rate of 25.6%, down 51 bp compared with FY 2022-23.

Operating income before non-recurring items came in at ¬12.7 million, compared with a profit of ¬10.3 million in FY 2022-23, boosted by favorable sales trends and tight control of operating expenses.

Operating income was positive at ¬10.3m, compared with a profit of ¬8.0m in FY 2022-23.

Net financial expense was negative at ¬8.6 million, mainly due to interest expense net of interest-rate hedging income of ¬8.7 million.

Overall, net income (Group share) came to a profit of ¬1.5 million, compared with ¬39.2 million the previous year, the latter having been favorably impacted by ¬45.3 million following the disposal of the Novastep business.

Financial structure: cash position of ¬29.1 million at June 30, 2024

Net cash flow from operating activities was positive at ¬4.0 million, compared with cash generation of ¬8.1 million in the 2022-23 financial year, given the growth in working capital requirements, particularly for inventory.

Capital expenditure before sale and leaseback amounted to ¬19.3m, compared with ¬19.4m the previous year.

As a result, at the end of June 2024, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of ¬29.1 million.

Net financial debt stood at ¬90.0 million.

Highlights of the year

Acquisition of Ortho-Santé



On April 30, 2024, Amplitude SAS acquired 100% of the shares of Ortho-Santé, its exclusive sales agent in the Nouvelle Aquitaine region.



URSSAF checks on medical device promotion tax



On October 17, 2024, the French Supreme Court (Cour de cassation) upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal in the third audit of the tax on the promotion of medical devices, which had dismissed Amplitude SAS's claim for cancellation of the reassessment and for which the company had already paid the full ¬6.4 million. As a reminder, the company won the first two audits, and all risks relating to the periods audited or open to audit have been provisioned in their entirety.

Outlook

For the 2024-25 financial year, the Group anticipates sales growth of around 10%, with an EBITDA margin of around 26%.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player in the global market for surgical technologies for lower limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery, covering the main pathologies affecting the hip and knee. Working in close collaboration with surgeons, Amplitude Surgical develops numerous high value-added innovations to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and care facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is expanding internationally through its subsidiaries and a network of agents and exclusive distributors in over 30 countries. As of June 30, 2024, Amplitude Surgical employed 428 people and generated sales of nearly 106.0 million euros.

