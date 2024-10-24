AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 18 October 2024 to 24 October 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 18 October 2024 to 24 October 2024

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

 

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/10/2024

FR0013230612

2,350

23.0384

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

21/10/2024

FR0013230612

1,617

22.8359

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/10/2024

FR0013230612

619

22.7099

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

23/10/2024

FR0013230612

925

22.2861

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

24/10/2024

FR0013230612

1,763

22.0957

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

7,274

22.6413

 
 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241024343771/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tikehau Capital

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista Trading-Impuls
Rohöl: Diese Marke ist entscheidend für das Comeback22. Okt. · onvista
Rohöl: Diese Marke ist entscheidend für das Comeback
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Ist China bereit für die zweite Rally-Welle?22. Okt. · onvista
Ist China bereit für die zweite Rally-Welle?
onvista Bilanz-Analyse
Darum bietet der Kursrutsch bei American Express eine Chance21. Okt. · onvista
Darum bietet der Kursrutsch bei American Express eine Chance
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden