Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 18 October 2024 to 24 October 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 18 October 2024 to 24 October 2024 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/10/2024 FR0013230612 2,350 23.0384 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 21/10/2024 FR0013230612 1,617 22.8359 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/10/2024 FR0013230612 619 22.7099 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 23/10/2024 FR0013230612 925 22.2861 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 24/10/2024 FR0013230612 1,763 22.0957 XPAR TOTAL 7,274 22.6413

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241024343771/en/

Tikehau Capital