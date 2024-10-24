Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 18 October 2024 to 24 October 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 18 October 2024 to 24 October 2024
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
18/10/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,350
|
23.0384
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
21/10/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,617
|
22.8359
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
22/10/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
619
|
22.7099
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
23/10/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
925
|
22.2861
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
24/10/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,763
|
22.0957
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
7,274
|
22.6413
|
Tikehau Capital