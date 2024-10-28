EQS-News: Fielmann Group awarded C+ Prime Status ESG rating in the Healthcare category

EQS-News: Fielmann Group AG / Schlagwort(e): ESG/Rating

Fielmann Group awarded C+ Prime Status ESG rating in the Healthcare category



28.10.2024 / 09:29 CET/CEST

Fielmann Group awarded C+ Prime Status ESG rating in the Healthcare category

ISS ESG, one of the most renowned rating companies for sustainable and responsible investments, has awarded the Fielmann Group a Prime Status ESG rating in the Healthcare category in an update published on October 8, 2024. Fielmann Group, a global provider of eyewear, acoustics and primary eyecare services, improved its ratings in all three categories (Environmental, Social, and Governance), compared with previous years, and for the first time earned a C+ Prime Status in the Healthcare category.

A Prime Status ESG rating is a prerequisite for many sustainability-focused funds to invest in shares and thus enables a broader group of investors to invest in Fielmann shares.

Fielmann also achieved a decile rank of 2 in the Healthcare category, which indicates its performance compared to other companies in the sector. A decile rank of 1 indicates a high relative performance, while a 10 indicates a low relative performance.

“The Fielmann Group is a family business. Long-term success is only possible in a healthy society and a sustainable environment. Fielmann assumes responsibility for its customers, employees, society as well as the environment. We are delighted that our commitment to sustainability has been recognized and acknowledged,” said CFO Steffen Baetjer about the award.

Hamburg, Germany – October 28, 2024



Fielmann Group AG

The Management Board



About Fielmann Group AG

The Fielmann Group is a German family business that serves 29 million customers with eyewear, contact lenses, hearing aids and primary eyecare services. It operates an omnichannel platform consisting of digital sales channels and more than 1,200 retail stores worldwide. Founded in 1972, the company is led by Marc Fielmann, representing the second generation of the Fielmann Family who still owns the majority of the company’s stock. By staying true to its customer-centric values, the Fielmann Group helps everyone hear and see the beauty in the world. Thanks to the dedication of its 24,000 people worldwide, the company is consistently reaching customer satisfaction and retention rates of more than 90% and has to date fitted more than 200 million pairs of individual prescription glasses.

Further information

Alexa Hentschel

Head of Corporate Communications

press@fielmann.com

Phone +49 40 270 76 5907 Nils Scharwaechter

Investor Relations Manager

investorrelations@fielmann.com

Phone +49 40 270 76 511

28.10.2024 CET/CEST

