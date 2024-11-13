AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: NFON AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: NFON AG - from NuWays AG

13.11.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to NFON AG

     Company Name:                NFON AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A0N4N52

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        13.11.2024
     Target price:                EUR 11.70
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Philipp Sennewald

Q3e: Further improving top-line & profitability, chg.

NFON will release Q3 figures on 21st November. Overall, we expect a solid
release including further sequential improvements on top- and bottom-line.
In detail:

Q3 sales are seen to increase 5.4% yoy to EUR 21.6m on the back of imposed
prices increases as well as continuous seat growth. Again, we expect an
increasing share of recurring revenues of 94.6%, implying recurring revenues
of EUR 20.4m. On the other hand, non-recurring hardware sales are seen to
remain muted in Q3 with EUR 1.2m. With this, we expect the ARPU to come in at
a solid level of EUR 9.94. Yet, we expect a further ARPU improvement going
forward, driven by (1) the up-selling of premium solutions as well as (2)
the consolidation of botario effective with Q4.

On this basis, Q3 adj. EBITDA is expected to come in at EUR 2.9m (+10.3% yoy),
implying a 13.3% margin. This should be partly driven by an improved gross
margin but mainly by the imposed efficiency measures in personnel (eNuW:
cost ratio down 1.9pp vs FY '23) and especially sales & marketing (eNuW:
other OpEx -1.7pp vs FY '23). Also, FCF should again come in strong with EUR
1.5m (eNuW). Against this backdrop, management should confirm the FY '24
guidance, targeting recurring revenue growth in the mid- to upper
single-digit range (eNuW: +5.3% yoy), adj. EBITDA of EUR 10-12m (eNuW: EUR
11.3m) as well as a recurring revenue ratio of 90+% (eNuW: 94.3%). This
should be easily achieved, in our view, given 9M '24e adj. EBITDA of EUR 8.5m
as well as sequentially improving recurring revenue growth so far in 2024.

Going forward, we expect the integration of DTS to offer further upside as
well as the consolidation of newly acquired AI-subsidiary botario. Here, we
also expect strong synergies to arise in the form of cross- and up-selling.

Overall, the company remains excellently positioned to grasp the highly
promising opportunities in the European market for integrated business
communication, in our view. As valuation remains attractive at 8.4x
EV/EBITDA '24e (5.5x '25e), wer reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR
11.70 based on DCF. NFON also remains one of our top-picks as part of the
NuWays Alphalist.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31297.pdf
For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
