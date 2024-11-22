AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: ad pepper media International N.V. (von First Berlin Equit...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: ad pepper media International N.V. - from First Berlin
Equity Research GmbH

22.11.2024 / 10:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to ad pepper media
International N.V.

     Company Name:            ad pepper media International N.V.
     ISIN:                    NL0000238145

     Reason for the           Update
     research:
     Recommendation:          Buy
     from:                    22.11.2024
     Target price:            2,90 Euro
     Target price on sight    12 Monate
     of:
     Last rating change:      20.07.2020: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf
                              Kaufen
     Analyst:                 Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu ad pepper media
International N.V. (ISIN: NL0000238145) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten
von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel
von EUR 2,90.

Zusammenfassung:
ad pepper media (APM) hat endgültige Zahlen für Q3/24 vorgelegt, die mit den
vorläufigen Zahlen übereinstimmen. Der Umsatz war in etwa stabil (EUR5,2
Mio.), und das EBITDA verbesserte sich J/J deutlich von EUR101 Tsd. auf EUR485
Tsd. Das EBIT drehte von EUR-111 Tsd. auf EUR275 Tsd., und sogar der Nettogewinn
war positiv (EUR178 Tsd.). Für Q4 erwartet APM einen stabilen Umsatz J/J
(Q4/23: EUR5,9 Mio.) und ein verbessertes EBITDA. Wir rechnen mit einem
Q4-Umsatz von EUR6,0 Mio. und einem EBITDA von EUR739 Tsd. gegenüber einem
Q4/23-EBITDA von EUR369 Tsd. Vor dem Hintergrund sich verbessernder
makroökonomischer Fundamentaldaten in APMs Hauptmärkten erwarten wir für
2025E ein Umsatzwachstum von 5% und einen weiteren Anstieg der EBITDA-Marge
auf 9,9%. Ein aktualisiertes DCF-Modell führt zu einem unveränderten
Kursziel von EUR2,90. Wir bestätigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.


First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on ad pepper
media International N.V. (ISIN: NL0000238145). Analyst Dr. Karsten von
Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 2.90 price
target.

Abstract:
ad pepper media (APM) reported final Q3/24 figures which matched preliminary
numbers. Revenue was roughly stable (EUR5.2m) and EBITDA improved
significantly y/y from EUR101k to EUR485k. EBIT turned around from EUR-111k to
EUR275k and even net income was positive (EUR178k). For Q4, APM is guiding
towards stable revenue y/y (Q4/23: EUR5.9m) and an improved EBITDA figure. We

model Q4 revenue of EUR6.0m and EBITDA of EUR739k versus Q4/23 EBITDA of EUR369k.

For 2025E, we expect 5% revenue growth and a further EBITDA margin increase
to 9.9% against the backdrop of improving macro-economic fundamentals in
APM's main markets. An updated DCF model yields an unchanged EUR2.90 price
target. We confirm our Buy rating.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31421.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2036737 22.11.2024 CET/CEST

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
ad pepper media Intl

onvista Premium-Artikel

Trotz Trump und politischer Unsicherheit
Zwei deutsche Small Caps, die jetzt einen Blick wert sind19. Nov. · onvista
Zwei deutsche Small Caps, die jetzt einen Blick wert sind
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Gold - gute Chancen nach der Korrektur18. Nov. · onvista
Gold - gute Chancen nach der Korrektur
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe
Trotz schwacher Woche: Die Grundlagen der Aktienmarkt-Rally sind intakt17. Nov. · onvista
Trotz schwacher Woche: Die Grundlagen der Aktienmarkt-Rally sind intakt
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden