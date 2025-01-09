Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of Voting Right (including shares held by the Company)

Total number of Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company)

 

December 31, 2024

 

76,060,831

 

95,137,271

 

94,820,408

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250109129792/en/

Arkema

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Arkema
ARKEMA ADR/1 EO 10

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista Trading-Impuls
Henkel-Aktie vor mittelfristigem Kaufsignalgestern, 15:13 Uhr · onvista
Henkel-Aktie vor mittelfristigem Kaufsignal
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe 05.01.2025
Ende 2024 trugen nur wenige Aktien die Börsen - das könnte sich jetzt ändern05. Jan. · onvista
Ende 2024 trugen nur wenige Aktien die Börsen - das könnte sich jetzt ändern
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Aufgepasst, ETF-Käufer: Der Dollar kann auch fallen05. Jan. · Acatis
Aufgepasst, ETF-Käufer: Der Dollar kann auch fallen
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden