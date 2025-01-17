Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 10 January 2025 to 16 January 2025
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
10/01/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,097
|
20.8451
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
13/01/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,181
|
20.6055
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
14/01/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,004
|
20.6814
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
15/01/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,660
|
20.8798
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
16/01/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
2,874
|
21.0854
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
7,816
|
20.8836
|
