Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 10 January 2025 to 16 January 2025

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 10/01/2025 FR0013230612 1,097 20.8451 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 13/01/2025 FR0013230612 1,181 20.6055 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 14/01/2025 FR0013230612 1,004 20.6814 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 15/01/2025 FR0013230612 1,660 20.8798 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 16/01/2025 FR0013230612 2,874 21.0854 XPAR TOTAL 7,816 20.8836

