Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 10 January 2025 to 16 January 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

10/01/2025

FR0013230612

1,097

20.8451

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/01/2025

FR0013230612

1,181

20.6055

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/01/2025

FR0013230612

1,004

20.6814

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

15/01/2025

FR0013230612

1,660

20.8798

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/01/2025

FR0013230612

2,874

21.0854

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

7,816

20.8836

 

 

Tikehau Capital

