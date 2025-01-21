Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 13 January to 17 January 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 13 January to 17 January 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 1/13/2025 FR0010313833 3500 70,4688 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 1/14/2025 FR0010313833 3500 72,8628 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 1/15/2025 FR0010313833 3500 72,8847 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 1/16/2025 FR0010313833 3500 74,0575 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 1/17/2025 FR0010313833 3500 74,4908 XPAR TOTAL 17 500 72,9529

