JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Uhr

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of theoretical voting rights

December 31, 2024

22 016 467

31 787 086

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 016 467 shares is 30 348 280, taking into account the 1 438 806 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

JACQUET METALS SA

Jacquet Metal Service

