Original-Research: Westwing Group SE (von NuWays AG): Buy

Original-Research: Westwing Group SE - from NuWays AG

29.01.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to Westwing Group SE

     Company Name:                Westwing Group SE
     ISIN:                        DE000A2N4H07

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        29.01.2025
     Target price:                EUR 17.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Henry Wendisch

Trading update confirms guidance reach at upper end; chg. est

Topic: WEW released a FY'24 trading update which points towards a sales and
adj. EBITDA guidance reach at the upper end for both despite a muted
consumer sentiment. In detail:

FY'24 GMV was reported up 3.3% yoy at EUR 497m (eNuW: EUR 486m) which should
have been the result of a continuation of a growing avg. basket size (eNuW:
+11% yoy) and a return in growth of active customers (eNuW: +2% yoy), but
dampened by a decline in number of orders (eNuW: - 7% yoy). As sales develop
mostly proportionate to GMV, this would imply FY'24 sales of EUR 443m (eNuW
old: EUR 435m), which stands at the top-end of the EUR 415-445m guidance range.

Consequently, WEW also specified its adj. EBITDA guidance towards the upper
end of the EUR 14-24m range (eNuW old: EUR 18m, eNuW new: EUR 20m, 4.5% adj.
EBITDA margin). Here, we also expect the positive trend of an improving cost
mix visible in Q1-Q3'24 to have positively affected profitability in Q4. The
main driver should have been the improved gross margin (eNuW: +0.8% yoy)
thanks to a higher private label share of 55% in FY'24 (58% in Q4'24).

Also positively, WEW reported a positive FCF of EUR 9m for FY'24e (eNuW old: EUR
2m), which implies a Q4'24 FCF of EUR 20m which should stem from a large
inventory reduction. Consequently, the strong net cash position stood at EUR
69m (eNuW old: EUR 58m), despite the EUR 10m share buyback program executed in
Nov'24.

Outlook 2025: Thanks to a still ongoing muted consumer sentiment, we do not
expect a major demand swingback for WEW. Consequently, sales is seen to grow
by 3.4% yoy to EUR 458m in FY'25e. For profitability, we expect a 0.4pp yoy
margin improvement to an adj. EBITDA of EUR 23m, carried by a rising
contribution margin as a further rising private label share should support a
stronger gross margin (eNuW: +0.8pp yoy).

In sum a solid release, showing that WEW maintained profitable growth with
positive FCFs despite a muted consumer sentiment, assortment changes,
restructuring expenses and the SaaS platform transformation. Against this
backdrop, we reiterate our BUY recommendation with unchanged PT of EUR 17.00,
based on DCF.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31683.pdf
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
