Original-Research: Westwing Group SE (von NuWays AG): Buy

Classification of NuWays AG to Westwing Group SE Company Name: Westwing Group SE ISIN: DE000A2N4H07 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 29.01.2025 Target price: EUR 17.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Henry Wendisch Trading update confirms guidance reach at upper end; chg. est Topic: WEW released a FY'24 trading update which points towards a sales and adj. EBITDA guidance reach at the upper end for both despite a muted consumer sentiment. In detail: FY'24 GMV was reported up 3.3% yoy at EUR 497m (eNuW: EUR 486m) which should have been the result of a continuation of a growing avg. basket size (eNuW: +11% yoy) and a return in growth of active customers (eNuW: +2% yoy), but dampened by a decline in number of orders (eNuW: - 7% yoy). As sales develop mostly proportionate to GMV, this would imply FY'24 sales of EUR 443m (eNuW old: EUR 435m), which stands at the top-end of the EUR 415-445m guidance range. Consequently, WEW also specified its adj. EBITDA guidance towards the upper end of the EUR 14-24m range (eNuW old: EUR 18m, eNuW new: EUR 20m, 4.5% adj. EBITDA margin). Here, we also expect the positive trend of an improving cost mix visible in Q1-Q3'24 to have positively affected profitability in Q4. The main driver should have been the improved gross margin (eNuW: +0.8% yoy) thanks to a higher private label share of 55% in FY'24 (58% in Q4'24). Also positively, WEW reported a positive FCF of EUR 9m for FY'24e (eNuW old: EUR 2m), which implies a Q4'24 FCF of EUR 20m which should stem from a large inventory reduction. Consequently, the strong net cash position stood at EUR 69m (eNuW old: EUR 58m), despite the EUR 10m share buyback program executed in Nov'24. Outlook 2025: Thanks to a still ongoing muted consumer sentiment, we do not expect a major demand swingback for WEW. Consequently, sales is seen to grow by 3.4% yoy to EUR 458m in FY'25e. For profitability, we expect a 0.4pp yoy margin improvement to an adj. EBITDA of EUR 23m, carried by a rising contribution margin as a further rising private label share should support a stronger gross margin (eNuW: +0.8pp yoy). In sum a solid release, showing that WEW maintained profitable growth with positive FCFs despite a muted consumer sentiment, assortment changes, restructuring expenses and the SaaS platform transformation. Against this backdrop, we reiterate our BUY recommendation with unchanged PT of EUR 17.00, based on DCF.