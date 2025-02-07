Getlink: Shuttle Traffic in January 2025

Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

Jan. 25 Jan. 24 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 101,252 100,022 +1% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 125,795 120,621 +4%

* Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In January 2025, LeShuttle Freight carried 101,252 trucks, up 1% compared to January 2024.

LeShuttle carried 125,252 passenger vehicles in January, up 4% compared to January 2024.

The Group's full year results for 2024 and the February traffic figures will be published on Thursday 6 March 2025, pre-market opening.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, more than 518 million people and more than 106 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern. https://www.getlinkgroup.com

