Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 31 January 2025 to 06 February 2025
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
31/01/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
3,232
|
21.5123
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
03/02/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,233
|
21.5919
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
04/02/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,889
|
21.7542
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
05/02/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,073
|
21.7867
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
06/02/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
572
|
21.8339
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
7,999
|
21.6415
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250207553205/en/
Tikehau Capital