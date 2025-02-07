Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 31 January 2025 to 06 February 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 31/01/2025 FR0013230612 3,232 21.5123 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 03/02/2025 FR0013230612 1,233 21.5919 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 04/02/2025 FR0013230612 1,889 21.7542 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 05/02/2025 FR0013230612 1,073 21.7867 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 06/02/2025 FR0013230612 572 21.8339 XPAR TOTAL 7,999 21.6415

