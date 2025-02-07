Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 31 January 2025 to 06 February 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

31/01/2025

FR0013230612

3,232

21.5123

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

03/02/2025

FR0013230612

1,233

21.5919

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

04/02/2025

FR0013230612

1,889

21.7542

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/02/2025

FR0013230612

1,073

21.7867

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/02/2025

FR0013230612

572

21.8339

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

7,999

21.6415

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250207553205/en/

Tikehau Capital

