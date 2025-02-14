Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 7 February 2025 to 13 February 2025
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
07/02/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
792
|
21.7827
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
10/02/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,146
|
21.8787
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
11/02/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
935
|
21.9135
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
12/02/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
702
|
21.8738
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
13/02/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,598
|
21.8253
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
5,173
|
21.8531
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250214326654/en/
Tikehau Capital