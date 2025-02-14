Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 7 February 2025 to 13 February 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 07/02/2025 FR0013230612 792 21.7827 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 10/02/2025 FR0013230612 1,146 21.8787 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 11/02/2025 FR0013230612 935 21.9135 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 12/02/2025 FR0013230612 702 21.8738 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 13/02/2025 FR0013230612 1,598 21.8253 XPAR TOTAL 5,173 21.8531

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250214326654/en/

Tikehau Capital