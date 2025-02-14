Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 7 February 2025 to 13 February 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

07/02/2025

FR0013230612

792

21.7827

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

10/02/2025

FR0013230612

1,146

21.8787

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

11/02/2025

FR0013230612

935

21.9135

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

12/02/2025

FR0013230612

702

21.8738

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/02/2025

FR0013230612

1,598

21.8253

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

5,173

21.8531

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250214326654/en/

Tikehau Capital

