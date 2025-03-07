Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 28 February 2025 to 06 March 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 28/02/2025 FR0013230612 1,606 21.0665 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 03/03/2025 FR0013230612 640 21.2430 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 04/03/2025 FR0013230612 1,011 20.8675 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 05/03/2025 FR0013230612 2,498 20.8037 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 06/03/2025 FR0013230612 1,350 20.5075 XPAR TOTAL 7,105 20.8555

