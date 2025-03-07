Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 28 February 2025 to 06 March 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

28/02/2025

FR0013230612

1,606

21.0665

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

03/03/2025

FR0013230612

640

21.2430

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

04/03/2025

FR0013230612

1,011

20.8675

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/03/2025

FR0013230612

2,498

20.8037

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/03/2025

FR0013230612

1,350

20.5075

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

7,105

20.8555

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250307018510/en/

Tikehau Capital

