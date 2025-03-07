Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 28 February 2025 to 06 March 2025
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
28/02/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,606
|
21.0665
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
03/03/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
640
|
21.2430
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
04/03/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,011
|
20.8675
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
05/03/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
2,498
|
20.8037
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
06/03/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,350
|
20.5075
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
7,105
|
20.8555
|
