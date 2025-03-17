Werbung ausblenden

Eurofins: Purchases of Own Shares From March 10th to March 14th 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identity code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

10/03/2025

FR0014000MR3

100,000

52.3821

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

11/03/2025

FR0014000MR3

80,000

51.9475

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

11/03/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

51.7659

CEUX

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/03/2025

FR0014000MR3

80,000

50.6062

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/03/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

50.5521

CEUX

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

13/03/2025

FR0014000MR3

110,539

50.1707

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

13/03/2025

FR0014000MR3

39,461

50.2102

CEUX

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

14/03/2025

FR0014000MR3

80,000

50.0477

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

14/03/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

49.9269

CEUX

 

 

 

TOTAL

550,000

50.9425

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250317663876/en/

Eurofins

