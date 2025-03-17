Eurofins: Purchases of Own Shares From March 10th to March 14th 2025
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identity code of the Issuer
|
Day of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
10/03/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
100,000
|
52.3821
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
11/03/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
80,000
|
51.9475
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
11/03/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20,000
|
51.7659
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
12/03/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
80,000
|
50.6062
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
12/03/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20,000
|
50.5521
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
13/03/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
110,539
|
50.1707
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
13/03/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
39,461
|
50.2102
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
14/03/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
80,000
|
50.0477
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
14/03/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20,000
|
49.9269
|
CEUX
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
550,000
|
50.9425
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
