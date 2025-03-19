Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^ Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - from Sphene Capital GmbH 19.03.2025 / 09:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Sphene Capital GmbH to Almonty Industries Inc. Company Name: Almonty Industries Inc. ISIN: CA0203981034 Reason for the research: Update Report Recommendation: Buy from: 19.03.2025 Target price: CAD 5.20 (unchanged) Target price on sight of: 24 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA Partnership agreement with American Defense International Almonty Industries has entered into a strategic partnership with American Defense International (ADI), a leading government relations and business development firm. Representing more than 100 organizations across 11 countries, ADI has, in our view, a proven track record of securing key government relationships, advancing strategic initiatives, and facilitating global expansion. We expect that this collaboration will strengthen Almonty's positioning within the critical metals sector, supporting both the U.S. federal government and the U.S. defence and technology industries. With Almonty on its way to becoming a leading supplier of two valuable minerals-tungsten and molybdenum-we confirm our target price of CAD 5.20 per share, derived from a two-stage Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model that incorporates both current and future producing assets-Sangdong (tungsten and molybdenum), Panasqueira, and Los Santos-along with the discounted value of the Valtreixal development project. We reaffirm our Buy rating on Almonty Industries shares. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32018.pdf Contact for questions: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA +49 (152) 31764553 peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2102994 19.03.2025 CET/CEST °